Dry and warmer for Sunday

A frosty start to the day, but overall a very seasonable fall day in store with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near normal in the mid 40s.

We’ll have a few more clouds tonight but it will be warmer with lows only dipping into the mid 30s. Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with even warmer temperatures as highs get up to around 50 degrees. Tuesday should be just as warm, but rain enters the picture as a system moves in from the southwest. Rain is likely Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, with a bit into early Wednesday as well. On the back side of this system it will get very windy on Wednesday, so keep that in mind if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, especially if you’re heading to the northeast where the storm system will be heading. Temperatures cool back into the low to mid 40s for Thanksgiving into the weekend with another storm system bringing some rain and snow Friday night and Saturday.

