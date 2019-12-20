Dry and mild this weekend

Quiet weather will prevail as we start off the weekend. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, with temperatures not quite as chilly. We’ll fall through the 30s this evening, with lows overnight in the upper 20s. There could be some fog overnight in spots, especially south.

.

Mild and dry is the name of the game this weekend. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid 40s on Saturday, and then we jump into the upper 40s Sunday and into the first half of next week. That means no white Christmas, but also no travel troubles. Clouds will dominate the second half of the week, and there are small chances for rain on Christmas Day and into Thursday.

