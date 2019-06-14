Dry Friday before weekend rain arrives

A dry and sunny Friday! Enjoy every moment of it. Highs top out in the middle 70s. Winds will be strong this afternoon, reaching 20mph from the SW.

Showers return to Michiana after 10pm. Overnight rain will be light and scattered, leading into Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Warm and becoming somewhat humid.

Strong wind gusts with showers on the radar early, Saturday. We’re briefly dry into the late morning/early afternoon. Returning showers and thunderstorms likely late. Storms may be strong in a mature band of activity around 11pm.

Not nearly as windy on Sunday, but still quite wet. Additional rain showers and isolated thunderstorms on the radar Sunday. Highs top out in the middle 70s.