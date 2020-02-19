Drugs, cash, guns found at scene of nonfatal Michigan City shooting

Police in Michigan City are investigating the shooting of a 28-year-old man and the subsequent discovery of "a substantial amount of illegal drugs, US currency and firearms."

Police were called to a home on Julianna Drive around 11 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting, according to a release from the Michigan City Police Department.

Once there, police found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds. They were determined not to be life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Because of the presence of cash, drugs and guns, the Michigan City Police Department's Investigative Division and the La Porte County Drug Task Force were called in to process the scene.

Police have not named the victim or provided any information on potential suspects.

"In light of recent consecutive incidents involving gunplay, the Michigan City Police Department will be implementing additional teams over the next few weeks to target illegal gun possession through proactive policing efforts," the release from the department says, adding that the incidents were isolated and not connected to one another.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact lead detective Cpl. Kyle Shiparski at 219-874-3221 ext. 1011 or Cpl. Michelle Widelski at ext. 1088.

