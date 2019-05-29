Drug trafficker who harbored fugitive Benton Harbor murderer convicted

A federal jury has convicted a drug trafficker who helped hide Antwan Mims while he was on the run from charges in connection to a Benton Harbor double murder.

Forty-four-year-old Richard Farmer Sr. has been convicted of conspiring to distribute meth and ecstasy. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

Officials say Farmer and Mims were found by an FBI SWAT team in a drug house outside of Atlanta.

Mims has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of the shooting deaths of two men at a March 2018 house party in Benton Harbor. He was on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List before he and Farmer were arrested.

