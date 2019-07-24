Driver to undergo surgery after heart attack at South Bend racetrack

Quick action helped save the life of a local race car driver last weekend.

He's doing much better now, but his journey isn't over yet.

On Saturday, Ron Ingle was having car trouble, so he pulled into the infield at South Bend Motor Speedway.

Soon after getting out of his car, he had a heart attack and collapsed.

The safety team immediately started CPR until medics arrived. The race was canceled.

In a Facebook post, his son says his dad's breathing tube was taken out Tuesday. Ingle will now undergo open-heart surgery Thursday morning for "serious blockage."

However, 16 News Now is told he is still in good spirits and is even apologizing to all who didn't get to race that night.

"He was asking his son Chris, he's like, 'When can I go back racing? What can I do?' And Chris was having to break the news that it's going to be a little bit, dad, before you can go back, so he was awake and talking to everybody, making jokes," South Bend Motor Speedway promoter Tony Eldridge said.

Doctors say Ingle will be in the hospital for at least a week after his surgery.

His family is thanking everyone for their continued support. Ingle's racing family is also fundraising at this Saturday's race to help with medical expenses.

To follow his progress, click here.

