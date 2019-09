The northbound lanes of U.S. 31 were blocked at the railroad crossing near Argos after a crash involving a tanker truck Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:35 p.m.

Indiana State Police say the tanker had stopped for a train and was rear-ended by a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the car suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. MedFlight was called to the scene.

At least one lane had been re-opened by 4:45 p.m.