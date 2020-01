A Wisconsin man is dead after a semitrailer crash on Lincoln Avenue in Goshen Thursday morning.

Goshen police say the man was driving a semi on Lincoln Avenue just east of the railroad tracks when the rig abruptly left the road and struck several poles and a tree, according to our partners at The Goshen News.

The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash team was called out to investigate the cause of the crash.