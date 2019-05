Police in St. Joseph are investigating after a woman died when her car hit a tree early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 4:38 a.m. at Port and Wayne streets. The driver, 28-year-old Ashley Rae Grubb, of Berrien Springs, was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the car.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police have not released information on what may have caused the crash. It remains under investigation.