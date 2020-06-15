Driver fleeing traffic stop hit and kills man

On Monday morning, an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Officer attempted to stop a vehicle on County Road 7 for an equipment violation.

While the Sheriff’s Officer was attempting to stop the suspect vehicle, it accelerated to a high rate of speed, crossed a double yellow line and passed three.

The vehicle then collided with a semi-tractor trailer that was making a left turn. The passenger of the suspect vehicle, a 40 year old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.

The driver of the vehicle, Roger Rhodes, age 53, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with internal injuries.

Mr. Rhodes was found to have valid warrants for the following: Escape from Work Release – No Bond; Theft; and Operating after Forfeiture of License.

Mr. Rhodes was also found to be a Habitual Traffic Violator for life.

As a matter of protocol the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in to investigate the incident due to the fatality and an officer being involved in the incident. In addition, the Indiana State Police were asked to perform the crash reconstruction portion of the investigation.

