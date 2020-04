A Three Rivers woman is dead after her vehicle struck a tree.

St. Joseph County deputies responded to the 56000 block of Covered Bridge Road on Tuesday, April 28.

A vehicle driven by Karly Alexandrea Bingaman, 19 of Three Rivers, was traveling northbound when it went off the road and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.