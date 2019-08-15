Driver crawls to road following crash in Cass County, Michigan

Officials in Cass County, MI are investigating a crash in LaGrange Township.

Police said around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Ardee Joseph-Louis Mabry, 36, of Battle Creek, MI crawled to the road after hitting three trees. The vehicle ended up in a field on Pokagon Highway near Oak Grove Road.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason.

Good Samaritans noticed the driver and assisted them before emergency crews arrived. Seatbelts were worn and airbags deployed. Life Care EMS transported the driver to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

