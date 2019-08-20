Driver charged with 4 counts of murder in Buchanan Twp. Crash

A man has been charged with several crimes, including four counts of murder, for his role in an early August Buchanan Township crash that killed four people, all of whom were related to one another.

Dub Alan Collins, 54, of Buchanan, faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

Collins allegedly blew a stop sign on Miller Road at its intersection with Main Street, crashing into a Honda Accord and killing 66-year-old Robert Klint, 60-year-old Melissa Klint and 22-year-old Landyn Klint, all of Sawyer, and 52-year-old Kent Williamson, of Virginia.

The Klints and Williamson all died at the scene.

Heather Collins, Dub Collins's 38-year-old wife, was his passenger. Both Collinses were taken to the hospital.

In an exclusive interview with 16 News Now, Heather Collins said that her husband intentionally drove recklessly after she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

Prosecutors believe Dub Collins was legally intoxicated at the time of the crash, but toxicology results of a blood sample taken at the hospital reportedly are not yet known. Dub Collins's license was suspended.

The Berrien County Prosecutor's Office alleges that Dub "Collins's intoxication, excessive speed and disregard for a stop sign knowingly created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm" and that he knew that one or both of those grave consequences were a likely result of his actions.

"Knowingly creating such a high risk is one of the intent elements of murder in the second degree," the prosecutor's office release says.

Dub Collins faces four counts of second-degree murder and four counts of felony operating while intoxicated causing death. He also faces one count each of felony operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, felony third-offense OWI, misdemeanor second-offense driving on a suspended license and misdemeanor open alcohol container.

