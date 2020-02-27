Driver arrested after police find large amount of marijuana

Police say they found a large amount of marijuana after a driver was pulled over for committing three traffic violations on the Indiana Toll Road.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near mile marker 59.

An officer noticed a driver was following another vehicle too closely and was speeding. The driver then committed a third violation when changing lanes, police say.

The man, who was identified as 48-year-old Hui Wei Zheng of New York, was pulled over as he entered a travel plaza.

Inside his car, officers and K-9 Axel allegedly found a large amount of marijuana.

Zheng was arrested and is being held at the LaPorte County Jail.