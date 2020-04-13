Drive-thru coronavirus testing expanded to Benton Harbor

More people in Michigan will have access to COVID-19 testing under a plan announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. These include 13 new or expanded drive-thru testing sites statewide, including one in Benton Harbor at Intercare Community Health Network. Whitmer’s plan also entails using a new commercial laboratory in Grand Rapids that will increase Michigan’s average of daily results by up to 40 percent.

“For us to be able to support our communities and do that additional testing, I think, is just one mechanism to see what the potential community spread is, due to the tracing, and then just be able to identify where we can identify individuals and do the necessary cautions in terms of treatment of what needs to occur with every individual that would potentially [test] positive and any of their contact, et cetera,” explained Velma Hendershott, CEO of Intercare Community Health Network.

Gillian Conrad, communications manager for the Berrien County Health Department, is encouraged by the availability of more tests. Conrad said expanded testing is just one facet of flattening the infection rate curve.

“It is important that we are coupling increased testing with our social distance guidelines that are in place and contact tracing to make sure that we’re identifying cases early, we’re isolating and quarantining those who are at home - who might be symptomatic or who have been exposed; and contact tracing the health department is performing to identify cases early,” she added.

Anyone seeking on-site testing has to first call Intercare’s patient screening telephone line at 1-855- 869-6900. A doctor’s referral is also permissible.

The state has established testing priority criteria for symptomatic people who also are: hospitalized; healthcare workers; age 65 or older; living with underlying conditions; living in congregate facilities (e.g. nursing home, assisted living, residential foster care); first responders; and/or critical infrastructure workers.

The drive-thru testing site at Intercare Community Health Network is located at 800 M-139 in Benton Harbor. It is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from April 14th through at least April 17th.