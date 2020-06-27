Drive and Shine fundraiser benefits Pet Refuge

All Drive and Shine locations hosted a fundraiser Saturday benefiting Pet Refuge of South Bend.

Fifty percent of each Ruby Wash sold at Drive and Shine went to help the animal shelter.

Some of those who came for a car wash even decided to bring their furry friends with them.

Pet Refuge says the proceeds from today will go toward medical treatment of the animals, and that fundraisers and donations are what allow them to do the work they do.

"Donations are particularly important for Pet Refuge because that's our only source of income to support these animals that are in our care. We're totally donation-based and we are all volunteers," Pet Refuge President Pam Comer said.

As far as animal adoptions, right now Pet Refuge is only accepting online applications due to COVID-19.

For more information on how you can donate to Pet Refuge, visit their website here petrefuge.com