While today will be drier than yesterday, we will still need to dodge some raindrops at times with scattered showers possible. There could be some thunder as well this afternoon/early evening. So, don't cancel your outdoor plans, but keep an eye on the radar to see if you need to take it inside for a bit. Highs should top off in the low to mid 70s...cooler near Lake Michigan. Rain chances Monday and Tuesday look very small, but they pick up again mid-week with scattered showers and a few rumbles at times. Friday is the first day of Summer, and it will feel more like it with temps in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees
Drier, but still some spotty showers for Father's Day
By Cindi Clawson |
Posted: Sun 9:23 AM, Jun 16, 2019