Drew White: The new Irish starter at middle linebacker

Last season, Drue Tranquill was a household name for the Fighting Irish defense, but this season, there's a different Drew on the field: Drew White.

The linebacker secured the starting spot after Tranquil and his running mate Te'Von Coney departed campus.

White told us he was able to learn so much from those two guys, and it's helped him gain the confidence he needs this season. White says that confidence is key in his performance against New Mexico.

"I think we're all obviously all eager to have our first home game and excite our fans and go out there and have fun," White said. "Personal mentality is to go out there and be the best person on the field."

White added the key to his performance throughout the season is getting better every game and confidence.

"When I go out there, I'm looking to be confident, fast, and physical," he said.

