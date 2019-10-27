Dreary start, but a nicer afternoon ahead

Drizzle will be moving out this morning. Clouds linger for a while, but then we see some breaks this afternoon with mostly sunny skies by later this afternoon. It will still be breezy this morning, with wind gusts to around 35 mph. Temperatures will be near normal today with highs in the upper 50s.

Mostly clear skies are expected this evening, but a few more clouds rolling in should keep temperatures from dropping too far. We should see lows in the low 40s. Not a bad start to the work week with highs in the upper 50s again on Monday, even some 60 degree temps possible. Clouds thicken with rain possible Monday night into early Tuesday, and again Tuesday night. It’s looking wet for the middle of the week with rain likely on Wednesday and Thursday as another low pressure system moves up from the south. It could be a soggy and cool Halloween. There is still a question of whether we will see cold enough air to mix some flakes in later Thursday night. Either way, look for a cooling trend through the week.

