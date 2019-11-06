Drastic cool-down in store next week

TODAY:

A high pressure system will keep dry conditions going for the area, for now. This high pressure will quickly slide east with the next chance for precipitation, possibly cold enough for light snow, late Wednesday into Thursday.

Wednesday highs reach the middle 40s. Overnight lows drop down into the lower 30s.

Slick roads will develop early Thursday for the commute.

A pleasant weekend ahead with temperatures in the 40s Saturday.

Next week the arctic Hammer drops. Significantly cooler than average temperatures with harsh wind chills settling in by Monday. Potentially record-breaking cold.