Drastic cold, ice, snow Sunday

TODAY:

The coldest weather of 2020, so far. Highs in the teens with wind chills well-below zero. A harsh wind chill through mos of the day with winds gusting up to 35mph. Late in the day, winds die down as lake effect snow moves off to the west. We're dry later this evening with 1-2" of daytime snowfall accumulation.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies lead to intense cold. Temperatures in the single digits with dry conditions and nearly calm winds.

Dr. MLK Jr. Day:

Light and variable winds with a high near 20 degrees. A few light snow showers, but very little accumulation. Mostly cloudy skies until late. Clearing takes place into Tuesday morning with some sunshine likely through the middle of this week.