Drastic changes in the weather happening soon

THIS MORNING:

Rain on the radar with mild temperatures. Waking-up to temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s. Wet roads. Breezy.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Strong winds. Temperatures remain steady in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

THIS EVENING:

Gradual change from rain to snow with an icy layer developing on most surfaces that are wet as temperatures drop drastically from the 50s to the 20s. Strong winds. Hazardous driving conditions.

OVERNIGHT:

Crew will be dropping lots of salt and ice melt to prepare for the Tuesday AM commute. Icy roads will be especially slick with a layer of fresh lake-effect snow falling on top. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY MORNING:

A layer of ice on the roads with lake effect snow piling on top. Temperatures will continue to fall through the 20s until we bottom out in the teens. Bundle up!