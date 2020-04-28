Dr. Steven Hope named Interim Superintendent of Goshen Community Schools

The school board for Goshen Community Schools named an interim superintendent on Monday.

Dr. Steven Hope was named the GCS Superintendent, with Dr. Diane Woodworth retiring on June 30. Dr. Hope will serve as the district's superintendent from July 1 to January 1.

"I am honored that the GCS School Board has appointed me to serve as the interim superintendent," according to a statement from Dr. Hope himself.

Dr. Hope's full statement can be found at the bottom.

"I am honored that the GCS School Board has appointed me to serve as the interim superintendent. I have thoroughly enjoyed my last three years with Goshen Schools, learning and working with so many of you. The Goshen community has always been near and dear to me and my wife, Becky, as we have been coming to Goshen to use the walking and biking paths and frequenting the restaurants, many businesses and art scene for many years. Like the Goshen community, the Goshen Community Schools are special because of the dedicated people who are working to make sure our students succeed."

"I would like to thank the school board for their faith in me and Dr. Woodworth for her mentoring and showing me ‘The Goshen way’. I have come to appreciate ‘The Goshen Way’ of collaborating and communicating with all stakeholders so that we can generate the best ideas to serve our students and families. We are at our best when everyone is sharing and growing together. Dr. Woodworth and I will work together to make sure that this is a smooth transition. The Goshen Schools have a long and storied record of excellence. I look forward to working with everyone in the months to come to continue and build on this path of excellence."