Dr. Seuss’ ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ airs tonight on WNDU

A beloved Christmas special returns Tuesday night.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on WNDU and all NBC stations Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The holiday classic revolves around the schemes of the green, small-hearted Grinch aiming to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos living in the town of Whoville.

The half-hour show first aired on television in 1966, and its musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” is a popular holiday song.

After Tuesday’s airing, the show will return to WNDU again on Christmas at 8 p.m.

Making It

Monday, Dec. 2, 10-11 p.m. (also Dec. 3, 4, 5, 9, 10 and 9-11 p.m. on Dec. 11)

Emmy Award nominees Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host a craft-worthy and comedy-filled new eight-episode season.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 8-8:30 p.m. (repeat Dec. 25, 8 p.m.) The iconic 1966 cartoon features the voice of Boris Karloff as the Grinch.

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 8:30-9 p.m. (repeats Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.)

New animated special features the return of Jay Baruchel as the voice of Hiccup, America Ferrera as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick, Craig Ferguson as Gobber and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fishlegs.

87th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8-10 p.m.

For eight decades the tree lighting ceremony has been one of the iconic New York City holiday moments, with thousands on hand and millions watching across the country.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Thursday, Dec. 5, 9-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.)

Santa brings the laughs as “SNL” goes into the time capsule for two hours of Christmas-themed sketches.

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways

Tuesday, Dec. 10, Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 12, 8-9 p.m. (repeat Dec. 18 from 8-11 p.m.)

Get ready to bring your tissues as unsuspecting people are given life-changing gifts from Ellen DeGeneres.

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy

Thursday, Dec. 12, 10-11 p.m.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season of joy and laughter alongside the couple’s family and talented celebrity friends. Legend performs a selection of songs from his 2018 holiday album, “A Legendary Christmas.”

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 14, 8:30-9 p.m.

Now that the Bergens’ one holiday is gone — and the Trolls don’t have to worry about being eaten by their neighbors — Poppy, the eternally optimistic Troll queen, has made it her mission to bring a new day of celebration to Bergen Town.

Holidays with the Houghs

Monday, Dec. 16, 10-11 p.m. (repeat Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.)

Derek and Julianne Hough will perform in show-stopping musical and dance performances. The duo’s friendly sibling rivalry will be on full display as they compete in putting their own spin on holiday classics, share family holiday traditions and create new ones for seasons to come.

The 2020 Miss America Competition

Thursday, Dec. 19, 8-10 p.m.

The competition follows 51 compelling candidates as they compete for life-changing scholarships to be used to continue their efforts toward community service and education. The show will continue to highlight a diverse group of young students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence and empowerment through their efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact.

Global Citizens Prize

Friday, Dec. 20, 8-9 p.m.

Hosted by EGOT winner John Legend, this inaugural award ceremony, which will feature special musical collaborations, will celebrate individuals taking action to end extreme poverty and present notable presenter and powerful video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact.

It's A Wonderful Life

Tuesday, Dec. 24 8 p.m.

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without a rewatching of the classic 1946 film, starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

Christmas Eve Mass

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (movie)

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 8:30-11 p.m.

For a second year in a row, this popular Jim Carrey film was the season’s #1 theatrical movie aired on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

A Toast to 2019!

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8-10 p.m.

The highlights and newsmakers of 2019 are brought to the fore in this year-end review.

NBC New Year’s Eve Special

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10-11 p.m. (Part 1) and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Part 2)

Live from Times Square in the heart of New York, the most famous live New Year’s Eve party in America will be a spectacular celebration to wrap up 2019 with show-stopping celebrity guests, unforgettable musical performances and, of course, the heart-pounding, iconic ball drop.

131st annual Tournament of Roses Parade

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The New Year’s Day tradition continues as marching bands and beautifully crafted floats stroll down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena California.