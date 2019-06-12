Dr. Kenneth Spells looks back at time with South Bend Community Schools

Dr. Kenneth Spells, the superintendent of the South Bend Community School Corporation, joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News with a look back at his time with the largest district in our viewing area.

Dr. Spells talked about improving students scores and having high hopes for Navarre Middle School.

"We cut the failing schools in half and the work that we've done at Adams and Swanson... to A schools," Dr. Spells said. "We didn't have any A schools when i got here...and improving our district scores to a C with 72% free and reduced lunch."

Once Dr. Spells finishes contract in South Bend, he'll head to a K-8 district in Hazel Crest, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. However, Dr. Spells said he is leaving South Bend community with some sadness in his heart.

"I've always wanted to work in Chicago-area and just had an opportunity to do that," Dr. Spells said. "This community... team South Bend has been good to me. It has been a great experience here with team South Bend."