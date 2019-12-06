Dozens rally in South Bend to ask officials to address climate change

Dozens rallied at Howard Park on Friday to speak out about climate change concerns.

Protesters are calling for Mayor Pete Buttigieg and the South Bend Common Council to pass a local green new deal.

Sunrise Movement South Bend marched to the County-City Building to deliver letters to the Mayor Office.

One South Bend family brought their children. They got involved after remarks from a council member about the financial costs.

"I don't want to monetize our lives. It cost more to do nothing and I don't think we should monetize the value of doing the right thing, doing what science tells us we need to do. I don't think we should monetize humanity. We should not monetize our families' lives," explained resident Jeanette Knight.

A city spokesperson tells 16 News Now that they're prioritizing sustainability and taking action to address the climate change crisis.

Still, Friday's demonstrators say the situation is an emergency, and that changes may not be happening fast enough.

"Everything we love is at stake-- the people, the places, that make this planet a wonderful place to be… the basic fundamental elements of our society could crumble within our lifetimes," said Garrett Blad with Sunrise Movement South Bend.

The local strike was one of hundreds that took place around the country.