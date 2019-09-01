Dozens arrested for underage drinking on Tippecanoe River

Dozens of people are in custody after police busted an underage drinking party on the Tippecanoe River.

Indiana Conservation Officers were patrolling Saturday night when they found the large group of people under the age of 21 floating on tubes and drinking alcohol.

Several other law enforcement agencies were called in to help due to the number of people involved.

In total, 27 people were arrested and charged with minor consumption of alcohol. All of them were booked into the Pulaski County Jail.

One person was also charged with possession of marijuana, and another was cited for not possessing a wearable personal flotation device.