Dozens gather at 9/11 Memorial at St. Patrick's County Park

Dozens gathered Wednesday at the 9/11 Memorial at St. Patrick’s County Park to pay their respects and reflect on the lives lost 18 years ago.

The South Bend, Mishawaka and Clay Fire Departments, as well as local police departments, joined together for a special ceremony remembering the men and women who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

"I think what's important is that we never forget those tragic events that occurred 18 years ago,” said St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman. “And it's important that we continue to have ceremonies like this so that we remember all that sacrificed and lost their lives and were injured."

Representatives from Mayor Buttigieg, Senator Braun and Congresswoman Walorski's office were also in attendance.

