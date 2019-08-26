Downtown Warsaw to get first tattoo parlor

For the first time, Downtown Warsaw will have a tattoo parlor.

The board of zoning appeals voted to approve a variance at a board meeting tonight.

Nathan Underneath, owner of Moving Pictures Tattoo Cinema, says he tried opening up shop more than a month ago. Because of a city ordinance that states tattoo parlors are not allowed to open up in C-4 zoning districts, his doors remained closed.

On Monday night, he became the first person with a tattoo business in downtown Warsaw.

But that's not all he wants to do.

"I want to support -- I don't want to be the weirdo that is tucked the way in the back -- I want to be submerged with helping other businesses as well," Underneath said.

Underneath said after the meeting that he can't wait to get back to work. He says he will be working with the Warsaw Community Development Corporation to schedule a ribbon-cutting in the coming weeks.

