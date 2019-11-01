Downtown South Bend to host "YESvember" First Fridays

If you and the family would like to experience something new, head to downtown South Bend Friday night.

It’s November’s First Fridays, and the theme is “YESvember”.

There will be fun activities including bubble soccer on the Gridiron, and free fitness classes at Beacon Health and Fitness.

You can also help save a life by donating blood, and take care of yourself by getting free samples of energy therapy at Vibrance Center.

Friday’s First Friday is all about saying “yes” to something new.

"We came up with this theme last year. We were a little slap happy and we were like, 'November? More like YESvember". And then we just ran with it,” said Kylie Carter, director of Marketing & Events for DTSB. “And now we just have this whole menu of opportunities for people to take part in tonight."

There will be free parking on the street and in the DTSB parking garages.

Transpo will offer free shuttles from 5 to 9 p.m.

For more information on the list of events, click here .

