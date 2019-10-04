Downtown South Bend to celebrate fall with First Fridays

Downtown South Bend will celebrate fall with plenty of pumpkins, food and fun for First Fridays.

This month's theme is “Downtown Oktoberfest”.

Businesses and restaurants throughout downtown will offer special deals on food and fall favorites, like South Bend Chocolate Cafe and Center Stage Pizza.

Purple Porch Co-op will host its 4th annual Oktoberfest, which will include food, drinks and polka music.

There will be free parking available in the garages downtown, and Transpo will offer free shuttles from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on the First Fridays activities that will take place, click here .