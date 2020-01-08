Downtown South Bend restaurant closing after 4 years

After four years in downtown South Bend, Tapastrie has announced it will be closing its doors for good.

The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Jan. 15 will be its last day in business.

That post goes on to say that employees at Tapastrie appreciate all the positive feedback from patrons over the years and adds that even if it wasn't a successful business, they still consider it a successful restaurant.

The announcement mentions that customers can expect a variety of wine specials for the final week in business.

