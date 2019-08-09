Downtown South Bend offers Saturday activities

Downtown South Bend is offering plenty to do Saturday.

Arts on the Race returns Saturday from noon-5 p.m. Attendees can walk along the East Race Trail and shop for locally made arts and crafts. Arts on the Race is held the second Saturday of every month during the summer.

Also, for fans of the film "Moana," there is a free viewing of the movie. Downtown South Bend's outdoor film series continues at the Gridiron. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at 9:30 p.m.

