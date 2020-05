Downtown South Bend is hosting a virtual First Fridays that will include carryout options from downtown businesses and a virtual concert.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

You can even win a $50 gift card to a local business.

All you have to do is post a picture of food or retail items purchased from of downtown business Friday using the hashtag #DTSBToGo. A winner will be drawn Monday.

The virtual First Fridays starts at 5 p.m.