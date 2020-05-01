Downtown South Bend Virtual First Fridays Helps Local Businesses

Downtown South Bend held a virtual First Fridays to help support local businesses during the pandemic.

People were encouraged to order carryout or purchase retail items from any downtown business.

There was also a contest where people could post a picture of food and retail items they purchased using #dtsbtogo.

Each post earned an entry and the winner will be drawn Monday for a $50 gift card.

Friday's event also helped raise funds for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Some local business owners said although times are tough right now, they are grateful for something like First Fridays.

"We will bounce back at some point. It's not going to be right away obviously. This is not just going to turn back on like a light switch. If nothing else, it has forced us to think outside the box," Owner of Brew Werks, Steve Lowe.

Goshen and Plymouth also celebrated First Fridays on May 1.