If you're looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than downtown South Bend!

Arts on the Race returns Saturday. You can walk along the east race trail and shop for locally made arts and crafts!

Arts on the race is held the second Saturday of every month during the summer.

Also, Downtown South Bend's outdoor film series continues with a showing of "Moana."

16 News Now's Zach Horner previewed all of the events.

To view Downtown South Bend's event calendar, click here.