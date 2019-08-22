Downtown SB restaurant and bar, liquor store hold ribbon-cutting

The Lauber Kitchen and Bar and Citywide Liquors celebrated a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the J.C. Lauber building at the corner of Lasalle and Niles avenues.

Downtown South Bend is excited about the two companies moving into the building, and the organization says it sees the addition as a part of downtown's ongoing revitalization.

"I think downtown is coming to life," DTSB Executive Director Milt Lee said. "We've been on this trajectory for a long time. We're not going to stop now, and we're really on the move and we're looking for people to come and be part of the mix and grow with us … and bring more experiences to the residents of downtown South Bend."

For more information on the businesses, visit the Lauber Kitchen and Bar or Citywide Liquors websites.

