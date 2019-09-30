Downtown Elkhart businesses raise awareness of domestic violence

Downtown Elkhart is going purple for the month of October to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence.

Downtown businesses will be working to raise awareness by displaying a purple ribbon and accepting donations that support services at the YWCA Safe Haven.

The YWCA CEO says talking about domestic violence can help the healing process for those who have experienced it.

"The more people come out and talk about the fact that they, too, were a victim of domestic violence, I think the more it's helping individuals who are dealing with the issues to say, 'If they dealt with domestic violence, I can admit that I'm dealing with domestic violence and get help,'" CEO and President Susan Tybon said.

Elkhart's mayor explained why he thinks it is important to have conversations about domestic violence as a way to help victims heal.

"It impacts their family. It has adverse effects on their place of employment, their economic status. It's just really important that people aren't afraid to report domestic violence incidents," Mayor Tim Neese said.

Elkhart's final ArtWalk on Oct. 9 will host exhibits featuring the color purple to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

