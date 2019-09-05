Dowagiac woman remembered after deadly California boat fire

A Dowagiac woman is being remembered after a boat fire took her life and the lives of 33 others.

Lisa Fiedler, 52, remembered after a diving boat fire killed 34 people in Southern California.

"We are still in shock and just in disbelief," childhood friend and former Sister Lakes Elementary classmate Michelle Hassle said Thursday.

Fifty-two-year-old Lisa Fiedler reportedly died on Labor Day after being trapped on a diving boat that caught fire.

"I had a classmate send me a message saying Lisa was on the boat. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, is she OK?' because I know she dives. She is a huge diver, and he goes, 'No, she didn't make it,'" Hassle said.

Hassle says Fiedler loved to go on adventures. After growing up in Dowagiac and spending 10 years as hair dresser in North Carolina, Fiedler moved to California to pursue photography.

While she was there, she fell in love with scuba diving. It's the reason why Fiedler was on the boat.

"You just don't want to believe it at first. It's taken a couple of days to finally process everything and realize it's true," friend and former co-worker Laura Fredericksen said.

Fredericksen says she first met Fiedler in North Carolina in 2001. They used to work alongside each other as hair dressers at a North Carolina salon.

"I loved to just watch her work and the way she connected with her clients. It was just so easy and everyone loved her," Fredericksen said.

Both Hassle and Fredericksen say they plan to a gather a donation fund in Fiedler's memory.

Officials are still investigating what caused the boat fire.

