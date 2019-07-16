Dowagiac woman, 2 children hurt in Cass Co. crash

A Dowagiac woman and her two children suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital after a crash in Cass County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Gards Prairie Road and Quaker Street in Penn Township, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Johannes Erasmus, 26, of Schoolcraft, reportedly entered the intersection in an attempt to see around the corn when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle driven by 24-year-old Kara Gaideski, of Dowagiac. Gaideski had her two children, Emery and Lincoln Colestock, in the car.

Gaideski and the children were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. Erasmus and his passenger were treated at the scene.

Police say seat belts and child seats were used, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.

