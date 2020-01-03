Dowagiac man sentenced decades after molesting young girl in kindergarten

Victims were overcome with emotion as they walked out of a Cass County courtroom Friday after 74-year-old Dowagiac man James McNeil was sentenced to three concurring sentences of 25-60 years in prison.

James Lee McNeil, 74, sentenced to 25-60 years in prison after convicted on three counts of criminal sexual misconduct in the first degree.

The lengthy prison sentence is absolutely what he deserves given they’re just so many people who he’s hurt,” Assistant Prosecutor Attorney Thomas Hubbert says.

Some of those people include a young girl whom McNeil repeatedly molested from 1992-1995, starting when the now 29-year-old victim was in kindergarten. Today, two victims of McNeil’s past sex crimes wanted to speak out.

“The lives that he has touched and has poisoned over the years…you can’t take that back,” says Rhonda Byrt, who was molested by McNeil as little girl.

Despite being convicted on three counts of criminal sexual misconduct in the first degree, a prior conviction of criminal sexual assault in the third degree in 1999, and testimonies against him from six other women, McNeil wasn’t shy to deny committing any crimes before being sentenced.

“I didn’t do the crime. All I can say is that I didn’t do it. I did not do these crimes in 1992 or 1993. I didn't do it,” McNeil repeatedly told the judge.

Based off a jury’s guilty verdict back on December 6th, Hubbert says McNeil’s denial is all part to try and cover his tracks.

“It’s just a lot of lies to cover up what he has done,” Hubbert says.

Ashley Richmone, who also testified against McNeil for molesting her when she was a child, says it’s frustrating to see McNeil not admit what he did.

”It's still frustrating still even after hearing every single person get up there and tell their story. To just sit there and say he still didn't do it,” Richmone says.

On the other hand, victims say some of that frustration is gone after McNeil’s sentencing and instead has been replaced with relief and closure.

“The Lord is watching. He is your ultimate judge. If you are a victim, you can ask for help. You can reach out,” Byrt says.

As for McNeil, some of his family were in court today including McNeil’s granddaughter who was ejected from the courtroom after storming out minutes after the sentencing began. None of them spoke to 16 News Now on camera.

The judge says along McNeil’s 25-60 year sentence, he will have no contact with any individual under the age of 17 and will have to undergo electronic monitoring for the rest of his life.