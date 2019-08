A Dowagiac man accused of shaking a toddler and breaking her back has pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse.

Lance Reeves is accused of violently shaking 2-year-old Savannah Gardner in May 2016. The toddler's back broke, killing her.

Court records indicate Reeves pleaded no contest to a second charge added at the time of the plea, but they did not specify the charge.

Reeves will be sentenced Oct. 4.