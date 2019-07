A Dowagiac man has been found guilty of meth possession and driving without a license.

Twenty-one-year-old Harley Jacobs was parked on a Jefferson Township road with a flat tire on Dec. 28, and a homemade meth pipe was found in his car. He was arrested after officers learned he had a warrant from a previous drug crime.

Jacobs faces up to 20 years in prison for meth possession and up to 90 days for driving without a license.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 16.