Dowagiac house fire sparked by child playing with lighter

Emergency crews in Dowagiac responded to a house fire they say was caused by a small child playing with a lighter.

Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of East Division Street just after 4:15 p.m. Monday.

They say a pile of clothing caught on fire while the child was playing with the lighter.

Crews put out the blaze 11 minutes after arrival.

Fortunately, everyone who was inside the home got out and no one got hurt.

The Dowagiac Fire Department would like to remind you to keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children.

