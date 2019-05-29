Dowagiac family rescued from house fire

Firefighters rescued a Dowagiac family and their pets from a house fire late Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at around 11 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of West High Street. When firefighters arrived, they found two adults, two children and two dogs on the first-story roof.

A man inside the home woke up to the smoke and alerted the other family members to get out. One of the victims later went to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation but has since been released.

The fire likely started from candles burning in a first-floor bathroom, according to public safety officials.

