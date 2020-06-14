Dowagiac Police investigating two separate drive-by shootings

Dowagiac Police are investigating two separate drive-by shootings that happened over the past 24 hours.

Police were called out to the 100 block of James St, just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a residence being hit by gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence that the residence had been struck.

Witnesses said that several shots were fired by unknown cars from the street.

No one was injured.

Early Sunday morning, police were called to the 400 block of Maple St. just after 2:30 a.m. for reports of a residence being hit by gunfire.

When they arrived, officers found evidence that the residence had been struck.

Nobody was injured inside of the house.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Dowagiac Police believe they may be related and it does not appear to be random acts.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Dowagiac Police at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.

