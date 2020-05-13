Dowagiac Farm and Artisan Market plans to open in June

Even though Michigan is still under a stay at home order, the Dowagiac Farm and Artisan Market is coming up with a plan to kick off its season this June.

The state is allowing seasonal farmers markets to re-open, having deemed them a critical component of our food system.

The farmers market will take safety measures.

A hand sanitizer station will be set up and physical distancing will be required.

The market re-opens Wednesday, June 3, and will continue through the second Saturday of October.

It will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

