Dowagiac Farm and Artisan Market plans to open in June

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Even though Michigan is still under a stay at home order, the Dowagiac Farm and Artisan Market is coming up with a plan to kick off its season this June.
The state is allowing seasonal farmers markets to re-open, having deemed them a critical component of our food system.
The farmers market will take safety measures.
A hand sanitizer station will be set up and physical distancing will be required.
The market re-opens Wednesday, June 3, and will continue through the second Saturday of October.
It will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.