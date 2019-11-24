Dowagiac 14-year old released from hospital after being shot

A 23-year-old Cassopolis man is in custody after a shooting at the Vineyard Place apartments.

Sunday morning a 14-year-old was sitting on the floor of their living room when they were shot in the foot.

The suspect says that he had accidentally shot a handgun into the floor of his bedroom...that bullet entering the living room of the victim.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

The Dowagiac Police told us there are more than 100 apartments in this area and shootings are rare.

They said that crimes like this are concerning when they happen in small areas with a lot of people.

“We're a smaller department. We normally only have a couple officers on patrol at a time. But when we do have an incident of this nature we do have other resources to draw from. We have administrative staff. We have investigative staff that we call in to assist us,” said Dowagiac Police Sergeant David Davis.

The suspect will be arraigned Monday for assault with a deadly weapon and two felony firearm charges.

