It’s up again for stocks as Wall Street’s wild ride extends

Stocks are rising sharply on Wall Street, led by health care companies after Joe Biden solidified his contender status for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Investors see him as a more business-friendly alternative to Bernie Sanders.

Investors are also anticipating central banks around the world will offer more stimulus in response to the economic fallout from the global coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% to recover half of its loss from the day before.

Several measures of fear in the market eased, but Treasury yields remain near record lows in a sign of continued caution.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for home mortgage rates, fell to 0.96%.

