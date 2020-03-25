DoubleTree South Bend affected by stay-at-home order

The DoubleTree Hotel in downtown South Bend has laid off 100 workers.

A WARN notice filed with the State of Indiana indicates that the business cut its room inventory by 70% and closed Baker’s Bar and Grille.

Visit South Bend Mishawaka Executive Director Rob DeCleene says such lay-offs in the hotel industry have become quite common.

“Well I think across the board I mean, like I said, any hotel that I’ve had direct contact with it ranges from 75% to 80% of initial lay-offs," DeCleene said.

DeCleene says he is surprised St Joseph County has yet to see a hotel closure.

“I think it’s just a matter of time," DeCleene said.

500 grocery store gift cards have already been handed out to laid off hourly workers using proceeds from the innkeepers tax on hotel room rentals.

DeCleene says another round of $50 cards will likely be distributed next week as well.

Last week, hotel occupancy was 24.5%, which is about half the normal rate for this time of year.

“Our event cancellation calendar is sort of following the implemented stay-at-home rule," DeCleene said. "So far everything in April has been cancelled, and that ranges from a huge lacrosse tournament early in the month, of course the Blue-Gold Game, Idea Week, the concert, numerous conventions.”

